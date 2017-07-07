Body found in woods was missing man, but no one knows how he died

The body found in the woods in Twiggs County turned out to be a missing man from Texas.
The GBI completed an autopsy Friday and identified the remains of Eddie Roy Williams, 40, who had been reported missing Sunday, said J.T. Ricketson, the GBI special agent in charge of the Perry office.
“It was our information he was from Texas and had come over here to be with relatives,” Ricketson said.
No cause of death was immediately determined, and authorities have not said if they suspect foul play in Williams’ death.
“We don’t rule anything out yet,” Ricketson said. “We’re still calling it a death investigation until we get more information.”
Results from toxicology testing are not expected back for weeks.
Williams was reported missing early Monday after leaving to go hog hunting early Sunday.
Search crews, with help from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Search and Rescue looked for him over three days before Williams was found Wednesday night in the woods off Hammock Road.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
