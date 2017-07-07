Proposed Zebulon Road development coming before zoning commissioners

A proposal to build a multifamily development on Zebulon Road that once drew a court challenge is on tap for Monday’s Planning & Zoning meeting.
The mixed-use development — with commercial, office and multifamily residential features — would include 241 units, divided among four buildings, on about 25 acres. The development would include six garage buildings with eight parking spaces each, a car wash, and other amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool, a nearly 3-acre park with walking trails, a fitness center and urban gardens, according to plans.
For years, neighborhood residents fought to keep the project out of the 5800 block of Zebulon Road, saying that it would hurt the neighborhood.
A lawsuit was filed last year in Bibb County Superior Court by 18 residents against the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission and developer Sierra Development. The residents were looking for the court to reverse the commission’s decision to rezone 25 acres for the Lofts at Zebulon, a $30 million project.
In January, though, a Columbus judge ruled against the residents, saying they had no standing in their suit against Macon’s zoning commission and the developer.
Judge William Rumer, a Superior Court judge in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, found that the residents who filed suit “provided no evidence that they will suffer any decrease in (property) value or that they will suffer any other damages in the form of noise, odor or visual intrusions” from the proposed development.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission plans to consider a conditional-use application for the project.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be held in the Macon-Bibb County Government Center (formally known as Macon City Hall) at 700 Poplar St.
Other items on the agenda are:
CONDITIONAL USES:
7365 Airport Drive: Conditional use to allow a truck terminal and above-ground storage tank, M-1 District. Randy Hatcher, applicant.
1075 Frank Amerson Parkway: Conditional use to allow a distribution warehouse expansion, M-1 District. Rowland Engineering Inc., applicant.
3320 Houston Ave.: Conditional use to allow a car wash in a previously approved location, C-1 District. Daryl Wash/Quavis Rutledge, applicant. RATIFIED
3712 Northside Drive: Conditional use to allow a medical surgery/spine center, PDC District. Cunningham & Company Engineers Inc., applicant.
VARIANCES:
7450 Moseley Dixon Road: Variance in front yard setback requirements to allow an accessory building, R-1AAA District. Jarad Lovett, applicant. RATIFIED
RATIFICATION:
101 Alview Drive: Variance to allow reduction in side-ard setbacks [17-20807], MHR District. Martin Contreras, Applicant. RATIFIFED
Linda Morris contributed to this story.
