Road closes as recreation center and baseball fields are improved

Drivers can no longer cut through Freedom Park on Morgan Drive.
As work begins on a $2.6 million improvement project, the road has closed that separates baseball and softball fields from the recreation center on Roff Avenue.
The SPLOST-funded project will shift Morgan Drive to the outer edge of four new baseball and softball fields that are being built in a wagon-wheel formation closer to the gym, according to plans released Friday by Macon-Bibb County.
The new configuration is intended to improve safety for pedestrians gaining access to the fields.
A groundbreaking for the project was held with Vine-Ingle Little League on June 28.
The first phase of improvements to the west of Roff Avenue features a new concession stand, removal of the inoperable pool and replacing it with a new splash pad next to the gym, which was renovated in 2014.
The upgrade created the Bishop Frank Ray Arena with two boxing rings, 600 bleacher seats and new flooring.
The building has since hosted multiple boxing tournaments.
Construction on the current projects is expected to take about 270 days.
