More Videos

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer 1:04

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer

Pause
Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 2:21

Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:32

She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too 1:23

Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too

Blessing the animals 1:21

Blessing the animals

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 0:42

Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 0:26

Large distribution center possibly for Amazon

Gardner focusing on improving every day 1:28

Gardner focusing on improving every day

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 3:57

Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps

  • Commissioners break ground on Freedom Park improvements

    Macon-Bibb County Commissioners, the Parks and Recreation Department, and Vine-Ingle Little League celebrate the start of Freedom Park’s next phase of improvements with a groundbreaking.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners, the Parks and Recreation Department, and Vine-Ingle Little League celebrate the start of Freedom Park’s next phase of improvements with a groundbreaking. Taylor Drake The Telegraph
Macon-Bibb County Commissioners, the Parks and Recreation Department, and Vine-Ingle Little League celebrate the start of Freedom Park’s next phase of improvements with a groundbreaking. Taylor Drake The Telegraph

Local

Road closes as recreation center and baseball fields are improved

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

July 07, 2017 10:16 AM

Drivers can no longer cut through Freedom Park on Morgan Drive.

As work begins on a $2.6 million improvement project, the road has closed that separates baseball and softball fields from the recreation center on Roff Avenue.

The SPLOST-funded project will shift Morgan Drive to the outer edge of four new baseball and softball fields that are being built in a wagon-wheel formation closer to the gym, according to plans released Friday by Macon-Bibb County.

The new configuration is intended to improve safety for pedestrians gaining access to the fields.

A groundbreaking for the project was held with Vine-Ingle Little League on June 28.

The first phase of improvements to the west of Roff Avenue features a new concession stand, removal of the inoperable pool and replacing it with a new splash pad next to the gym, which was renovated in 2014.

The upgrade created the Bishop Frank Ray Arena with two boxing rings, 600 bleacher seats and new flooring.

The building has since hosted multiple boxing tournaments.

Construction on the current projects is expected to take about 270 days.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Middle Georgians race against breast cancer

View More Video