Woman struck by car and killed in front of her niece

A Milan woman was walking with her niece Thursday morning when she was hit by a car.
Angie Lewis, 43, was fatally injured at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday on El Bethel Church Road in Telfair County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Lewis was walking southbound in the northbound lanes when a 23-year-old driver from Eastman was headed south, crossed the center line and hit Lewis.
Lewis’ niece was not hurt.
Troopers do not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will conduct a follow-up investigation.
