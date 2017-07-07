The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that killed a Milan woman Thursday in Telfair County.
July 07, 2017 7:53 AM

Woman struck by car and killed in front of her niece

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A Milan woman was walking with her niece Thursday morning when she was hit by a car.

Angie Lewis, 43, was fatally injured at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday on El Bethel Church Road in Telfair County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Lewis was walking southbound in the northbound lanes when a 23-year-old driver from Eastman was headed south, crossed the center line and hit Lewis.

Lewis’ niece was not hurt.

Troopers do not suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team will conduct a follow-up investigation.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

