July 06, 2017 12:22 PM

Want to fall in love on national TV? “The Bachelor” to hold casting call in Atlanta

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Attention single ladies!

A casting call for “The Bachelor” is from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at ABC Studios/WSB-TV, 1601 West Peachtree St. N.E., Atlanta.

Hopefuls might want to bring a current headshot and a completed application available for download online. Eligibility requirements are also online.

Six other casting calls for “The Bachelor” are being held throughout the U.S. through the end of the month.

Applications may be mailed in or submitted online as well.

Good luck!

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

