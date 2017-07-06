An elderly man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car after 8 a.m. Thursday on Fulton Mill Road.
July 06, 2017 10:47 AM

Elderly man critically hurt after being struck by a pickup

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A man was critically hurt Thursday morning when he was hit by a car while walking along Fulton Mill Road.

At about 8:15 a.m., the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a pedestrian accident near Clayts Circle, public information officer Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.

A 58-year-old Macon woman was driving a 1998 Ford Ranger in the southbound lane when she saw the elderly man on the side of the road.

“She moved over into the left hand lane and the pedestrian appeared to dart out into her path of travel,” Gonzalez said.

David Lawing, 67, of Macon, was rushed to Medical Center, Navicent Health, Gonzalez said. He remained in critical condition Thursday evening.

Authorities initially had difficulty identifying Lawing.

“We stress for people to carry some I.D. on them,” Gonzalez said.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

