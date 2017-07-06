Father, four children slaughtered in their Loganville home; police questioning mother

A father and his four children were discovered stabbed to death in their Loganville home in Gwinnett County early Thursday, Atlanta area media are reporting.
The mother has been taken into custody, and a fifth child is hospitalized in serious condition, The Associated Press reported.
All the children were under the age of 10, according to a Gwinnett County Police Department Tweet.
The mother called 911 at 4:47 a.m. from inside the home, the Loganville Local News reported.
A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News that the father and children may have been dead for hours.
Neighbor says 4 children & dad may have been dead for hours before 911 call came out @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zKkZCQTHC5— Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) July 6, 2017
“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera said in news release. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community. We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives ... and makes a full recovery.”
4 kids, 1 man found dead in Gwinnett: Neighbor tells @wsbtv the youngest is a toddler and the oldest is 7. https://t.co/fUlQ0iBaaH pic.twitter.com/o1hb90Xg0o— AJC (@ajc) July 6, 2017
