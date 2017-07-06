The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the stabbing deaths of a father and his four children after the mother called 911 early Thursday.
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the stabbing deaths of a father and his four children after the mother called 911 early Thursday. Gwinnett County Police Department on Twitter
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating the stabbing deaths of a father and his four children after the mother called 911 early Thursday. Gwinnett County Police Department on Twitter

Local

July 06, 2017 10:33 AM

Father, four children slaughtered in their Loganville home; police questioning mother

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

A father and his four children were discovered stabbed to death in their Loganville home in Gwinnett County early Thursday, Atlanta area media are reporting.

The mother has been taken into custody, and a fifth child is hospitalized in serious condition, The Associated Press reported.

All the children were under the age of 10, according to a Gwinnett County Police Department Tweet.

The mother called 911 at 4:47 a.m. from inside the home, the Loganville Local News reported.

A neighbor told Channel 2 Action News that the father and children may have been dead for hours.

“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera said in news release. “This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community. We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives ... and makes a full recovery.”

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

New law school dean returns to alma mater

New law school dean returns to alma mater 0:54

New law school dean returns to alma mater
Collegiate baseball will call Macon-Bibb home by June 2018 1:02

Collegiate baseball will call Macon-Bibb home by June 2018
Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned 0:58

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned

View More Video