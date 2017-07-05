Booking a flight to Washington, D.C.? Info on Macon flights to be announced next week

An announcement about the start of flights from Macon to Washington, D.C., will be made next week, according to Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert.
Contour Airlines and Middle Georgia Regional Airport officials are set to make the announcement Wednesday at the airport. The airline will provide daily round-trip flights between Macon and Washington Dulles International Airport.
Details about when the flights will begin and how to purchase tickets will be released at the announcement.
Contour already offers flights between Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida, and from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee.
In Macon, the company would fill the void left by the departure of Silver Airways in November 2014. Silver Airways operated just nine months at the airport.
