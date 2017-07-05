What’s a glow jar? Your child will love making it, and it’s free

This summer, libraries aren’t just for reading across Middle Georgia.
Each branch has designated story times each week, but the sessions aren’t always focused on books.
“Sometimes they could be for dancing, puppet shows and craft events,” said Alex Hughes, marketing coordinator for the Middle Georgia Regional Library system.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, for example, the Shurling branch in east Macon is hosting a “glow jar” session. Children will be able to take empty glass jars and decorate the inside of them with glow-in-the-dark paint. The jars and paint will be provided by the library.
With this activity, children will “capture the shining, pretty glow of fireflies without having to go outdoors,” according to a release. “They’ll have their own jar of fireflies forever.”
Jillian Beazer works with children at the Shurling Library. She said their perception of the library changes the more they come.
“The activities have a positive impact because not only are they enjoying a program, but often they’re getting a new piece of information — even if they don’t realize it,” Beazer said.
Children can also come out again at 11 a.m. Friday for an indoor sidewalk chalk event. Employees will be creating an “indoor sidewalk” using cardboard boxes, contact paper and chalkboard paint.
“These are kids-oriented craft events, but older siblings and parents are invited too,” Hughes said. “All ages can participate.”
The libraries don’t charge admission for the events.
“It is important to our libraries to offer equal and convenient access for all,” Hughes said. “We often collaborate with other entities as a way of exposing our patrons to resources they may not have realized they had access to, or even as a way to combine resources in a common effort and common goal.”
The libraries are partnering with the United Way, for instance, to offer free books to children who come to get their summer meal from Shurling Library in the next two weeks. The Farm Bureau has also been working with the libraries during the summer reading program to offer fun programs for the children.
Hughes said the libraries actually have similar events throughout the year, especially when students are not in school.
Some events, such as the glow jars, are season oriented, Beazer said. Others are chosen because of patron interest, or they are events that aim to bring people together to spend time with one another.
“In the summer, our children still need their minds to be engaged. We get the advantage of making these activities fun,” Hughes said. “We remove the desks and the tests. Not all children go to summer camp or on vacation trips. We fill that necessary space.”
Most children aren’t begging their parents to take them to the local library, but Hughes said they have a plan.
“We have our teen advisory board to guide us on the topics that this current generation is interested in and the type of programming they would like to see in our libraries, and these teens work alongside our libraries to make those things happen,” she said.
The libraries also have parents and educators that help spread the word.
Sarah Mayberry of Burdell-Hunt Elementary School has organized gatherings that encourage parents to bring their students to summer programs and to participate in the summer reading program, Hughes said.
Among other events that the libraries have lined up for July are an anti-bullying show, an animal show by the Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences and a robotics activity. Last month, visitors were entertained with a magician, sand arts and crafts and knitting lessons.
“Libraries are a place where people from all backgrounds can gather to receive the information necessary to improve their lives, to get connected to resources that may not be available to them in their own environments, ... and to engage with their fellow community members,” Hughes said.
Comments