Two people shot after fight erupts at nightclub

A large fight led to gunfire early Wednesday at Club Status at 4740 Pio Nono Ave.

Just after 3:30 a.m., Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the nightclub near the Seven Bridges section of Ga. 247.

Sgt. Linda Howard, a public information officer for the sheriff’s department, said deputies first learned one person was wounded in the shooting and quickly found out there was a second victim.

Both were being treated at Medical Center, Navicent Health, although there conditions were not immediately known.

Officers cordoned off Pio Nono Avenue with crime scene tape and were diverting drivers at Guy Paine Road and Houston Avenue to detour around the crime scene.

Deputies hoped to reopen the road before the morning commuter rush on the busy highway that connects Bibb and Houston counties.

Crime lab technicians were gathering evidence from every car left in the parking lot.

No further information was immediately available about what led to the shooting.

Sgt. Howard was not sure how many people were at the club as shots were fired, but she’s asking anyone with information to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.