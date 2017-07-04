Two separate stickups within 24 hours at Macon Dollar General stores

A stickup at Macon Dollar General on Tuesday marked the chain store’s second armed robbery here in two days.
A gun-toting man wearing a black mask over his face walked inside the store at Napier Avenue and Log Cabin Drive about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The bandit brandished a silver handgun and demanded money from the register, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
He took the cash and ran away. No one was injured.
The man has dark skin, is in his early 20s and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, the news release said. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white gloves at the time of the stickup.
Monday afternoon, about 4:30 p.m., the Dollar General at Houston and Hartley Bridge roads was robbed in a similar manner by a man who also ran from the scene.
It was unclear if investigators suspect the two stickups are related.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
Comments