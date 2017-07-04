stevecoleimages Getty Images/iStockphoto
stevecoleimages Getty Images/iStockphoto

Local

July 04, 2017 7:05 PM

Two separate stickups within 24 hours at Macon Dollar General stores

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

A stickup at Macon Dollar General on Tuesday marked the chain store’s second armed robbery here in two days.

A gun-toting man wearing a black mask over his face walked inside the store at Napier Avenue and Log Cabin Drive about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The bandit brandished a silver handgun and demanded money from the register, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

He took the cash and ran away. No one was injured.

The man has dark skin, is in his early 20s and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, the news release said. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white gloves at the time of the stickup.

Monday afternoon, about 4:30 p.m., the Dollar General at Houston and Hartley Bridge roads was robbed in a similar manner by a man who also ran from the scene.

It was unclear if investigators suspect the two stickups are related.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned 0:58

Man charged in Peach County deputies' deaths arraigned
Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest 1:49

Man shot in the back at Houston and Villa Crest
Commissioner tells why he supports compromise that would ban alcoholic beverages from Rosa Parks Square 3:59

Commissioner tells why he supports compromise that would ban alcoholic beverages from Rosa Parks Square

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos