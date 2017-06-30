Karate “saved my life.” Now he’s paying it forward

More Videos 1:04 Middle Georgians race against breast cancer Pause 0:40 Irma winds blow tree against Stanislaus home 0:31 Three shot at Macon house 0:08 Tropical depression forms off coast of Nicaragua 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 2:21 Cancer treatment is expensive. This organization helps in the fight 1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 3:57 Cop Shop Podcast: Teen son wants brandy, mom says no, Chihuahua yaps 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Karate classes come to Rosa Jackson center Rosa Jackson community center is now offering Karate classes for neighborhood youth 6 and older. These lessons are being taught by ninth degree black belt Henry Surber. Rosa Jackson community center is now offering Karate classes for neighborhood youth 6 and older. These lessons are being taught by ninth degree black belt Henry Surber. Taylor Drake The Telegraph

Rosa Jackson community center is now offering Karate classes for neighborhood youth 6 and older. These lessons are being taught by ninth degree black belt Henry Surber. Taylor Drake The Telegraph