Karate “saved my life.” Now he’s paying it forward

Henry Suber did not have the best start when he was growing up. At age 13, he got into trouble with the law.
"The judge said I could either go to the youth house or join the PAL (Police Athletic League) program," Suber said. "The program had a karate instructor, and karate really saved my life."
It also became a lifelong passion that he continues to share with young people, hoping to keep them from making the mistakes he made.
Suber, who holds a ninth-degree black belt, is an instructor at the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center, which began offering karate classes for the first time in May.
The classes, for those ages 6 and older, are held Monday-Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Suber called that period "the trouble hour," when a child out of school is more likely to run the streets and become involved in unhealthy — and maybe dangerous — activities.
These are experiences Suber says he knows all too well and shares with his students. After his run-in with the law, karate gave him a new focus.
With a gradual improvement in work ethic and frequent encouragement, Suber enlisted in the military and eventually was stationed in Texas. He decided he wanted to teach karate and opened the West Point Karate Academy in Alvarado, Texas.
Now 64, Suber, who had faced a number of health issues, retired last year and moved to Macon to be with family, leaving his studio in the hands of a former student.
Retirement didn’t suit him. He said he wasn’t meant to sit down and twiddle his thumbs.
"I've had a triple bypass, a stroke and dialysis, but karate kept me going," he said.
He heard the community center was looking to offer new classes to the residents it serves, and he proposed a karate class.
"We were trying to bring a diverse group of classes into the center,” said Kendra Moore, the center’s director, “and Mr. Suber proposed a very beneficial program."
The classes start with a reciting of the tenets of the West Point Karate Academy and a brief prayer. After a few warm-up exercises and stretches, students practice varying kicks and kata, a pattern of movements that are the foundation of karate. The class moves at a moderate pace, with Suber checking often to ensure that students are grasping what he’s teaching.
Throughout the lesson, Suber laughs along with his students and offers words of encouragement.
Latoya Whisby, whose son is enrolled in the class, said she heard about the sessions through a coordinator at the community center and was happy with her decision to sign up her 6-year-old, Brycen Lawson.
He’s “doing something he enjoys” and is passionate about, Whisby said. “Even when he doesn’t have class, he is looking forward to coming here.”
The classes cost $50 per month and are open to children and adults. For more information on the classes call the Rosa Jackson Recreation Center at (478)-751-9169.
