Child killed, six injured in Monroe County wreck

A Macon child was killed and six others injured when a vehicle tire blew, causing a crash on Interstate 75 in Monroe County on Sunday.
All of the victims, who were not identified, were in a single vehicle that wrecked at about 5:26 p.m., according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The deceased child is a 7-year-old. All of the victims are from Macon.
The vehicle was a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer that appeared to have been traveling north in the far right lane when the tire blew, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle traveled across two lanes and struck the median guardrail, causing it to overturn several times. The accident happened just south of the Johnstonville Road exit.
The injuries of the passengers ranged from minor to serious, the release stated. All were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon.
The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone who witnessed the accident call 478-994-7043 ext. 265.
