Cher arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York in 2015. She tweeted her heartbreak Saturday about the passing of her ex-husband Gregg Allman.
Cher arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York in 2015. She tweeted her heartbreak Saturday about the passing of her ex-husband Gregg Allman. Evan Agostini Invision/AP
Cher arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York in 2015. She tweeted her heartbreak Saturday about the passing of her ex-husband Gregg Allman. Evan Agostini Invision/AP

Local

May 27, 2017 11:03 PM

‘Words are impossible,’ Cher tweets of Gregg Allman’s death, reminisces of Macon days

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

As the world was learning of the death of Gregg Allman, Cher publicly shared her sorrow over the death of her ex-husband.

“I’ve tried... Words are impossible,” she tweeted.

On June 30, 1975, she and Allman rocked the entertainment world with news of their elopement in Las Vegas, just a few days after her divorce from Sonny Bono.

The founding member of the Allman Brothers Band popped the question a month before the wedding in downtown Macon’s Le Bistro restaurant, in an alley between Cherry and Mulberry streets — now home to the Downtown Grill.

The union got off to a rocky start on the couple’s honeymoon in Jamaica, according to a 1995 Telegraph review of the book “Midnight Riders: The Story of the Allman Brothers Band.”

“Gregg pulled a knife on Cher, stormed out the door and disappeared. A friend guessed that Gregg staged the fight so he could get away and find drugs,” the article stated.

“I made a mistake,” she said as she filed for divorce nine days into the marriage. They reunited and she withdrew the petition a couple weeks later.

The newspaper’s entertainment columnist speculated Cher’s divorce threat was a move to make Allman “shape up.”

In Cher’s second memorial tweet Saturday, she shared a hippie-era photograph of the smiling couple.

His golden locks were topped with a maroon head scarf. Her raven mane was bound by a purple and blue scarf tied around her forehead as she nuzzled her nose into the side of his face.

The happiness wouldn’t last. Allman sued for divorce months into the marriage, but later withdrew.

Their only child together, Elijah Blue, was seven months old when they split the last time.

When the couple finally did divorce in 1997, the paper printed: “The 20 month old marriage had been marked by turmoil since it began.”

Cher would later complain of Allman’s lack of attention toward their son.

Saturday, she seemed focused on the happier memories.

Her third tweet gave a shout out to the home of Capricorn Records that spun the Allman Brothers to international fame.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

More than 1,000 attend service for Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank

More than 1,000 attend service for Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank 1:45

More than 1,000 attend service for Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank
Gregg Allman's death inspires pilgrimage to Rose Hill. 1:09

Gregg Allman's death inspires pilgrimage to Rose Hill.

Gregg Allman's legacy lives on, says museum employee 0:38

Gregg Allman's legacy lives on, says museum employee

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos