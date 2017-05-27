‘Words are impossible,’ Cher tweets of Gregg Allman’s death, reminisces of Macon days

As the world was learning of the death of Gregg Allman, Cher publicly shared her sorrow over the death of her ex-husband.
“I’ve tried... Words are impossible,” she tweeted.
IVE TRIED…— Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017
WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI
FOREVER,
CHOOCH
On June 30, 1975, she and Allman rocked the entertainment world with news of their elopement in Las Vegas, just a few days after her divorce from Sonny Bono.
The founding member of the Allman Brothers Band popped the question a month before the wedding in downtown Macon’s Le Bistro restaurant, in an alley between Cherry and Mulberry streets — now home to the Downtown Grill.
The union got off to a rocky start on the couple’s honeymoon in Jamaica, according to a 1995 Telegraph review of the book “Midnight Riders: The Story of the Allman Brothers Band.”
“Gregg pulled a knife on Cher, stormed out the door and disappeared. A friend guessed that Gregg staged the fight so he could get away and find drugs,” the article stated.
“I made a mistake,” she said as she filed for divorce nine days into the marriage. They reunited and she withdrew the petition a couple weeks later.
The newspaper’s entertainment columnist speculated Cher’s divorce threat was a move to make Allman “shape up.”
In Cher’s second memorial tweet Saturday, she shared a hippie-era photograph of the smiling couple.
His golden locks were topped with a maroon head scarf. Her raven mane was bound by a purple and blue scarf tied around her forehead as she nuzzled her nose into the side of his face.
never forget....gui— Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017
❤️chooch pic.twitter.com/q3BWnnNohp
The happiness wouldn’t last. Allman sued for divorce months into the marriage, but later withdrew.
Their only child together, Elijah Blue, was seven months old when they split the last time.
When the couple finally did divorce in 1997, the paper printed: “The 20 month old marriage had been marked by turmoil since it began.”
Cher would later complain of Allman’s lack of attention toward their son.
Saturday, she seemed focused on the happier memories.
Her third tweet gave a shout out to the home of Capricorn Records that spun the Allman Brothers to international fame.
Chank ,— Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017
Thinking bout funny,crazy,amazing Macon days,dear friend... pic.twitter.com/KJSXlMeBcd
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments