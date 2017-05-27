Restaurant coming to The Shoppes at River Crossing

The Olive Garden is coming to The Shoppes at River Crossing.
The owner of the north Macon shopping development announced that the restaurant chain specializing in Italian food will be among the latest changes at River Crossing. The Olive Garden — projected to open in November — will be located at the former Sticky Fingers Smokehouse restaurant, according to a news release from real estate company GGP.
Another retailer, Uniform Advantage, is on track to have its River Crossing location open in June. In addition, renovations are underway at Victoria’s Secret while Bath & Body Works upgrades were completed in May, the release said.
“We are pleased to welcome these new retailers and even more thrilled to see the significant commitment from our existing retailers as they enhance their presence in the Macon market,” Paul Baker, general manager of The Shoppes at River Crossing, said in the release.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
