"Oh my God. I can see," woman says after treatment

Lake Joy Elementary School in Houston County raised $535 to help build a well for the Empash village in Kenya. Students and teachers also donated toys, books and supplies, which teacher Sandra Crow will take to the villagers during her teaching mission trip this summer.
When Bibb County State Court Judge William P. "Bill" Adams retires July 1, 2017, he plans to focus his efforts on helping match people who can't afford legal services with attorneys who can help them. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her.
The Memorial day holiday weekend began with a four vehicle crash on interstate 75 in North Bibb County. The driver of the Honda CRV suffered a medical emergency and collided with two other cars and a tanker truck, according to Bibb County sheriffs deputies.
Family, friends and firefighters watched as the body of Macon County volunteer firefighter Darrell Plank returned to Montezuma Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Plank died May 23, 2017, of a head injury suffered while battling a fire Saturday, May 20, 2017.