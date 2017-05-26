Candlelight vigil for missing teen in Gray

Friends and relatives of Aubrey Carroll hold candlelight vigil, Spalding County Sheriff says reward of $5,000 offered for anyone establishing communications with teen missing more than a year.
Beau Cabell Telegraph
Teaching students to think on a global level

Lake Joy Elementary School in Houston County raised $535 to help build a well for the Empash village in Kenya. Students and teachers also donated toys, books and supplies, which teacher Sandra Crow will take to the villagers during her teaching mission trip this summer.

Teacher surprises student with his cap and gown

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her.

Driver's medical emergency leads to 4 vehicle crash on I-75

The Memorial day holiday weekend began with a four vehicle crash on interstate 75 in North Bibb County. The driver of the Honda CRV suffered a medical emergency and collided with two other cars and a tanker truck, according to Bibb County sheriffs deputies.

