Beloved Macon veterinarian and rose gardener Eddie Hudspeth dies at 86

Eddie Hudspeth, a charismatic animal lover whose half-century-old veterinary practice on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon was as renowned as the prize rose bushes he grew there, died Friday. He was 86.
His son, Eddie Hudspeth III, said his father had developed dementia in recent years and died at a care home in Atlanta.
As a veterinarian, Hudspeth built his brick office at Roff Avenue just south of the railroad tracks below Vineville Avenue in 1967. He was a fixture in the lives of thousands of locals who took their dogs and cats to see him — not to mention an occasional exotic animal, including a lion and a cheetah. For years, he tended to the bloodhounds that police and state prisons used to track fugitives and often volunteered his services to treat injured animals that cops brought in from Macon’s streets.
Born on a farm in Blakely, in south Georgia, in 1930, Eddie Blackmon Hudspeth II earned a chemistry degree at Emory University and worked for a time in Augusta, but soon returned to school and in 1956 graduated from the University of Georgia’s veterinary school.
“He was extremely frank and extremely witty,” his son Eddie Hudspeth III said. “Very quick with a comeback. ... He either really liked you or he really didn’t.”
Hudspeth quit practicing about four years ago, but for a time continued to visit his office.
His rose garden, which he planted soon after setting up shop in the late ’60s, was a favorite of passers-by — and thieves. One day a policeman caught a guy dragging a rose bush in full bloom up Pio Nono. The guy told the cop it was a gift for his mother. The officer called Hudspeth. “Lock his (expletive) up,’” the doctor said.
“I grow roses to where I have something the Lord made that would make me want to come to work,” Hudspeth told The Telegraph in a 2013 interview.
In that same interview, he recalled a time in the late 1960s when he helped mend a hooker’s cheetah. He couldn’t recall the particulars, but the animal belonged to a prostitute of some description who was part of a traveling troupe that was at a house of ill repute in downtown. The cheetah’s leg was broken.
Somehow the police got involved and hauled the big cat to Hudspeth’s place — apparently with the lady of the evening’s blessings.
“Those things are built for speed,” Hudspeth joked of the cheetah.
His wit wasn’t all that left a lasting impression.
Those roses of his, of which gave away almost as many as he grew, intrigued him more than his animal patients.
“I’d rather talk roses than anything,” he once said.
In a 2005 Telegraph article about his garden, Hudspeth traced his fondness for plants and for animals to his Early County childhood. His dad was a dairyman, his mother a florist.
“I promised myself that I would never put another carnation in a funeral arrangement,” Hudspeth, who was 74 at the time, said . “That was one part of the floral business I didn’t care for. I don’t really like Easter lilies. I guess it’s the older I get, the closer to death I get.”
Roses, though, were another story.
On Friday evening, his son said, “He thought it was impossible to look at the beauty of a rose and not believe there was a God.”
A visitation was set for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Macon, with a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Telegraph archives contributed to this report.
