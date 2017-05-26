U.S. Navy IT3 Zach Schools, a graduate of Bleckley County High School, is pictured aboard the U.S.S. Kearsaege during Fleet Week in New York City.
May 26, 2017 6:11 PM

Bleckley High School graduate sounding 21-gun salute for U.S. Navy’s Fleet Week

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

You can hear the pride in Terri Ann Holland’s voice when she talks about her son.

On his 20th birthday, Zach Schools enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

The Bleckley High School graduate had already proven himself on the water while he was in the eighth grade.

While swimming one summer in Valdosta, he saw a pair of shoes floating on the water.

He dove under water and retrieved a young child who nearly drowned.

His quick-thinking at 11 years old saved the youngster’s life.

“He’s just an all-around good kid,” Holland said last week in a phone interview.

Holland, who now lives in McRae, said the 21-year-old Schools sailed aboard the U.S.S. Kearsaege from his home base in Virginia Beach to New York City for Fleet Week festivities.

During the annual observance active military ships recently deployed overseas dock in major cities for a week.

The Marines and Coast Guard join Navy sailors for military demonstrations and celebrations.

FleetWeek
U.S. Navy IT3 Zach Schools, a graduate of Bleckley County High School, is pictured in Times Square during Fleet Week in New York City.
Special to The Telegraph

Schools, who sent his mother an iconic picture of him in his sailor suit, standing in the middle of Times Square, is really having a blast.

As he begins the sail back to Virginia at the end of fleet week, he’ll go out with a bang.

“He will also be one of seven firing the 21-gun salute for burial at sea,” Holland said. “I was very proud of him.”

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

