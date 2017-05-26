Community leaders to caddy for kids in golf tournament

Boys and girls, many of whom have never picked up a golf club, will be matched with community leaders June 3 for the second annual Macon-Bibb Junior Par 3 Championship.
State Rep. Allen Peake, Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Howard Simms, attorney Virgil Adams, a firefighter, Westside High School Athletic Director Sheddrick “Spoon” Risper, longtime Macon golf instructor Jim Hickman and others are set to serve as caddies for the young golfers.
“The goal of the tournament is to connect the leaders of our community with the future of our community through personal service,” said Robert Cabe, a Bibb County prosecutor and the tournament’s organizer.
The contest is an opportunity for children to connect with the people they see on TV, to interact with a role model and to talk with people in professions the children aspire to one day enter, Cabe said.
Peake, who also caddied during last year’s tournament, said the contest is an opportunity for young golfers to learn positive character traits — making good decisions on their own, being responsible and having integrity in respect to the rules of the game.
“It’s an opportunity for me to give back,” said Peake, who said he began golfing as a boy. “I’m excited about participating again.”
Hickman said it’s fun to talk with the children, helping and encouraging them.
“They encourage you,” he said. “When they hit the ball, a lot of them will hit it and run.”
So far, 10 players and 10 caddies have signed up to play. Last year’s tournament included 20 players and 20 caddies.
Although players must pay a $23 fee, golf clubs will be provided for children who don’t have any.
“A good attitude is all that’s really required,” Cabe said.
The tournament day begins with a breakfast and time for the young golfers to practice hitting balls with their caddy.
Then the teams play a 9-hole round of golf on Bowden Golf Course where the tee boxes are relocated, shortening the holes to where they can be completed in three shots, Cabe said.
To make playing even more fun, an all-you-can-eat candy shack and snow cone machine will be set up between holes.
For more information or to sign up, email maconbibbjuniorchampionship@gmail.com.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
