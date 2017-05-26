Midstate retiring judge strived to ‘treat people right’

Sitting in his office on the newly remodeled fifth floor of the Bibb County courthouse, State Court Judge Bill Adams said it will be important for his successor to be a good listener, someone who can remain understanding, respectful and humble.
Those who have worked with Adams in his nearly two decades as a judge say he embodies those qualities — and more.
Adams, 65, is set to retire July 1 to focus on a new passion, helping match people who can’t afford legal services with lawyers willing to represent them.
There’s a national “access to justice” problem and it’s present in Bibb County, he said.
While programs do exist to help the poor, “there’s so many more people who need the assistance but aren’t getting it,” Adams said. “I think I can bring to bear 40 years of being a lawyer and an entire lifetime in Bibb County to help folks.”
From a young age, the native Maconite knew he wanted to be an attorney like his father, Charles Adams, and watched his father in court.
The elder Adams gained notoriety after successfully prosecuting Anjette Lyles, a Macon woman convicted in 1958 of poisoning her daughter with arsenic. Evidence showed her two husbands and mother-in-law also died in arsenic poisoning. The first white woman to be sentenced to die in Georgia’s electric chair, Lyles was later declared to be insane and died at Central State Hospital in 1977.
Adams, the son of a notable Macon lawyer, was elected a Bibb County State Court Judge in 1998 after longtime judge Taylor Phillips retired from the full-time judgeship he’d held since 1964.
In 1960, he also successfully defended Chester Burge, a Macon man accused in the high profile killing of his wife at their Shirley Hills home.
Like his father, who worked a stint as a prosecutor, the judge worked nearly eight years as an assistant U.S. Attorney soon after graduating from his father’s alma mater, the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.
“I got to handle some of the most fascinating cases against some of the best lawyers in the state,” Adams said.
Working on an organized crime task force, Adams prosecuted a narcotics ring that used south Georgia crop duster pilots to fly drugs from South America to Georgia.
One of the defendants was represented by Bobby Lee Cook, a north Georgia lawyer on whom the TV series Matlock is thought to have been based. Cook’s client was convicted and sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence, Adams said.
He also prosecuted a bank robbery ring that targeted financial institutions in the southeastern United States, setting up flower deliveries at the homes of bank presidents and showing up early in the morning to hold family members hostage while taking the presidents to their banks to rob them.
A woman convicted in the scheme was sentenced to 50 years. She later became the first inmate to escape from federal prison using a helicopter, Adams said.
After leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Adams joined his father’s firm and worked there until he was elected judge in 1998.
‘Treating people right’
Starting work in 1999 after longtime Judge Taylor Phillips shifted from being a full-time judge to part-time, Adams had “some pretty big shoes to fill,” said former Bibb County Solicitor Otis Scarbary. Phillips, who first became judge in 1964, handled cases part-time until shortly before his 2012 death at age 90.
As a judge, Adams presided over misdemeanor criminal cases and medical malpractice claims, product and car wreck liability suits and other civil disputes.
Under Adams’ leadership, Bibb County’s State Court grew to include two judges. After the county’s juvenile court moved out of the courthouse, the building’s fifth floor was remodeled to provide extra space for State Court offices.
He’s known for his Friday lunch tradition of going out for pizza with his bailiffs.
Adams was elected five times without opposition.
The judge also will be remembered as a stickler for not allowing shorts in court — no matter how hot it is outside — and having little tolerance for cell phones ringing during proceedings, said State Court Solicitor Rebecca Grist.
While Grist said she and Adams sometimes disagreed about cases in the courtroom, they often worked together to institute programs to help the court.
“That pretty much is the dynamic of this court. It takes all of us to stay on top of things,” she said, likening the court’s workers to a family. “When it comes down to it, everyone is working for what’s best for this court.”
Deputy Chief State Court Probation Officer Greg Guest said Adams has been a supporter of launching pretrial diversion programs for youth offenders, domestic violence defendants and others, helping treat the root cause for why a person committed a crime.
The judge has put great importance on building trust and relationships with the community and not wanting to be seen as a “boorish judge” who issued rulings without being aware of their impact, Guest said.
He’s just a good person and he handles things that way.
State Court Judge Jeffrey Hanson
Scarbary said Adams has an “even temperament” that helped make him a good judge.
Jeffrey Hanson, who joined Adams on the state court bench after a second judgeship was created in 2013, said Adams has a mantra of “treating people right.”
Many of the defendants in criminal cases in State Court don’t hire a lawyer.
Adams makes a point to ensure the defendants have their say, understand their rights and feel they’ve been treated fairly, Hanson said.
“He’s just a good person and he handles things that way,” said Hanson, who will become the court’s chief judge after Adams’ retirement.
Matching new lawyers with people in need
After hanging up his robe a final time this summer, Adams plans to join his son Brian, in his Macon law practice.
Along with handling some of the Adams Law Firm’s cases and working as a mediator, Adams said he’ll work with Mercer University’s law school, the Macon Bar Association and Georgia Legal Services to launch an incubator program for young lawyers that also will benefit people who can’t afford a lawyer.
Modeled on a similar program in Atlanta, the 18-month program will offer mentoring, low-cost office space, technology and other assistance to new lawyers with the requirement that they handle indigent clients’ cases.
“It’s helping them get on their feet,” Adams said, with the hope that once they leave they’ll continue to run a “socially conscious practice.”
The judge said he plans to take on pro bono cases himself and work with local ministries to offer people they serve free legal consultations.
Seven Macon lawyers have applied to be appointed by the governor to fill Adams’ seat on the bench.
It’s unclear when the new judge will take office.
