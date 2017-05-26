Vietnam battle memories of those who didn’t return linger after 50 years

Memorial Day is a hard day for Mike Deeb.
He was an Army paratrooper in the 173rd Airborne Brigade and in 1967 was square in the middle of some of the toughest fighting of the Vietnam War.
Deebs, who lives in Macon, was awarded a Silver Star, three combat Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for his actions in the fighting that year. He was a first sergeant and at 32 was the oldest man in his unit. Most of the other troops were a decade or more younger.
When they were killed, he was the one tasked with identifying the bodies and logging the deaths. He knew many soldiers who didn’t come home.
“I’m kind of silent on Memorial Day,” he said.
But another day coming up is even more difficult for him.
The memory of what he saw on June 22, 1967, haunts him to this day. Fifty years later, he still can’t shake it from his mind and can hardly believe it happened so long ago.
“I get in my bad moods, I’ll think about it and it’s just like I can see it,” he said as he said in his back yard Thursday. “I can envision it right there. I get nervous and start shaking.”
That was the day of a ferocious battle near the village of Dak To. Deeb’s company went into the fight with 141 men. When it was over, 76 were dead, 24 wounded, and Deeb was one of only 41 still standing.
But he would face even tougher fighting near the same village later that year.
On Nov. 19, 1967, near Dak To, Deeb’s unit engaged in fighting in which he was awarded a Silver Star, the nation’s third highest combat medal. He suffered serious wounds and was also awarded a Purple Heart.
His unit was under attack when he braved enemy fire to rally his troops and organize the defense, according to the Silver Star citation. But his men were running low on ammunition. A resupply drop landed outside their perimeter and Deeb realized if they didn’t retrieve it, they were goners.
He and two other men ran out into enemy fire to get the ammunition. One of the men was killed. Later in the day, Deeb suffered a gunshot wound and then took 18 pieces of shrapnel from a friendly fire bomb. He lay wounded as the battle raged for three days before he could be evacuated.
Two other men in his battalion were awarded the Medal of Honor. One was Pvt. Carlos Lozada, who was manning an outpost when he spotted enemy troops closing in. He opened fire and killed 20 men before he was mortally wound himself. His actions gave his company time to withdraw.
The second was Chaplain (Maj.) Charles Watters, whom Deeb knew very well. Watters was Catholic and so was Deeb.
“I loved Father Watters,” he said. “He was the type of man that if you walked up to him and said ‘Father, I need help,’ he was going to help you. He had feelings for everyone. I didn’t matter your religion.”
Watters was awarded the military’s highest medal despite being unarmed. Watters was honored for his actions on Nov. 19 in which he ignored heavy enemy fire to administer last rites to dying troops, and to carry wounded back to safety.
“He saved a lot of people,” Deeb said.
Watters was killed by the same friendly fire bomb that injured Deeb. In the November battle, Deeb’s company of 120 men lost half its men with many others wounded.
Deeb grew up in Macon and graduated from Lanier High School. He joined the Army in 1949 when he was 17, and was among the first troops sent into the Vietnam in 1965 as an adviser. He had no idea at the time what that would turn into. He served then for a year and returned in 1967. After his injury it took a year to recover and return to duty, and he served another year in 1970.
He retired in 1976, with 26 years total service with the rank of command sergeant major.
He and his wife, Pat, married 10 years ago three years after both lost their spouses. Deeb had kept all his medals stored away until Pat came along, but she has brought them out and put them all on full display in the house.
She said she can tell when the anniversary of the June 22 battle is approaching.
“He will start getting very quiet days before that happens,” she said. “Then he will start getting emails and messages from some of the guys who were with him, and it takes a while to get over that.”
