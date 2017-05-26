Teacher surprises student with his cap and gown

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her.
Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful
Driver's medical emergency leads to 4 vehicle crash on I-75

Local

Driver's medical emergency leads to 4 vehicle crash on I-75

The Memorial day holiday weekend began with a four vehicle crash on interstate 75 in North Bibb County. The driver of the Honda CRV suffered a medical emergency and collided with two other cars and a tanker truck, according to Bibb County sheriffs deputies.

Editor's Choice Videos