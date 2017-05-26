Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher’s kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her.
Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful
More Videos
0:46
Teacher surprises student with his cap and gown
0:55
Driver's medical emergency leads to 4 vehicle crash on I-75
1:14
Macon-Bibb Parks And Recreation director reflects on 18 year career
0:50
Robber leaves trail of coins in store parking lot
1:22
'You see how the brotherhood went when you follow an order to kill somebody you don't even know'
0:53
Macon Vietnam veteran remembers Medal of Honor recipient
3:12
'Let us ... recall the name of every hero anew'
1:55
Congratulations to the class of 2017
2:23
Federal warrants served on 20 in Baldwin County
0:42
Bibb schools budget accounts for more teachers, med techs
1:57
'It would absolutely mean the world to him,' fallen firefighter's brother says of tribute
0:57
Firefighter killed battling fire arrives home in Montezuma
The Memorial day holiday weekend began with a four vehicle crash on interstate 75 in North Bibb County. The driver of the Honda CRV suffered a medical emergency and collided with two other cars and a tanker truck, according to Bibb County sheriffs deputies.
Family, friends and firefighters watched as the body of Macon County volunteer firefighter Darrell Plank returned to Montezuma Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Plank died May 23, 2017, of a head injury suffered while battling a fire Saturday, May 20, 2017.
The 2017-18 budget for the Bibb County school district includes 31 additional teachers and 22 medical technicians for elementary schools. The budget was tentatively approved at a Board of Education meeting May 23.
The family of fallen Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank is overwhelmed by the tribute he's received since suffering a fatal head injury fighting a fire May 20, 2017. Retired Macon-Bibb battalion chief Stephen Stafford, who was seriously injured in the 2015 blaze that killed Lt. Randy Parker, explains how Plank's death affects them all.
Howard High School senior Ashley Pointer has received a full scholarship to study professional music at Berklee College in Boston. She has played violin since age 5, and her passion is contemporary music. Here, she plays an arrangement of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You."