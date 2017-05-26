Jason Aldean exhibit opens at Country Music Hall of Fame

Visitors to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will get a special look into the life of Macon native Jason Aldean.
An exhibit titled “Jason Alden: Asphalt Cowboy,” about the life and career of the award-winning musician, opened Friday and will be on display until Nov. 5 at the Nashville, Tennessee, museum.
“Aldean has helped define today’s country music with his wide-open sound,” said a news release on the Country Music Hall of Fame website. “The exhibit will recall the early encouragement he received from both parents, his move to Nashville, his struggle to get his music heard and his groundbreaking success with an independent record company.”
The collection features memorabilia from his childhood and career. Among the highlights are a high school graduation picture, his childhood rocking horse and Aldean’s first guitar, which was given to him by his father.
“I could not be more honored to have an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” Aldean said in the release. “To look around the space and see my personal heroes and artists who helped shape country music is a surreal feeling. To be a part of a legacy like this really is a dream come true.”
And in his hometown of Macon, Navicent Health is planning to recognize Aldean for his contributions to the hospital. An Aldean benefit concert at the Grand Opera House in 2016 raised $500,000 for a new children’s hospital.
Navicent officials are expected to bring forward this year a Macon-Bibb County resolution that would dedicate a portion of Pine Street between Spring Street and New Street as “Jason Aldean Way.”
Stanley Dunlap
