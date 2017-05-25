Lucky lives up to name after being rescued from burning house by firefighter

A 5-month-old terrier mix lived up to his name Thursday afternoon.
The puppy was in a kennel at the home of Valerie Young when she got a call at work that her house on Birch Street was on fire.
She rushed to the scene and asked about her dog. She was told no animal had been removed from the burning home.
She pleaded with firefighters to rescue him.
“When I got here, they pulled Lucky on out,” Young said, as the wiggling dog licked her face and hands. “It scared my baby.”
Macon-Bibb firefighter Joshua Hughes said when they got to the scene Young “was crying about the dog” so he went back in the smoked-filled house and retrieved Lucky who was still in his crate.
“He was jumping around when I got to him.” Hughes said.
Firefighters told her Lucky was OK, “but I’m still going to get him checked out,” she said.
