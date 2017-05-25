Lucky lives up to name after being rescued from burning house by firefighter

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 'You see how the brotherhood went when you follow an order to kill somebody you don't even know' Pause 1:55 Congratulations to the class of 2017 2:23 Federal warrants served on 20 in Baldwin County 3:12 'Let us ... recall the name of every hero anew' 0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead 1:39 Unit at Robins Air Force Base travels the state to perform funerals of Air Force vets 0:57 Firefighter killed battling fire arrives home in Montezuma 2:57 Juror comfort was kept in mind when designing a new jury assembly room 0:53 Macon Vietnam veteran remembers Medal of Honor recipient 1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

When Valerie Young found out her house was on fire she rushed to the scene and ask about her dog and was told that no animal had been removed from the burning home. She let firefighters on the scene know she owned a dog in inside the house and pleaded with them to rescue him. Macon-Bibb firefighter Joshua Hughes went back in the smoked-filled house and retrieved the dog still in it's kennel. "He was jumping around when I got to him." Hughes said. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

