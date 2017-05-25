Former midstate commission chairman files defamation lawsuit

Former Monroe County Commission Chairman Mike Bilderback has filed a defamation lawsuit against former County Commission Chairman Howard Carlisle.
Bilderback, who lost his seat in the May 25, 2016 primary election, alleges Carlisle “maliciously published a false and slanderous statement” against him a week prior to the election in the form of a paid advertisement placed in the Monroe County Reporter newspaper, according to the lawsuit filed in Monroe County Superior Court.
Carlisle’s ad, titled “An open letter from the former chairman,” criticized Bilderback’s stance on the Bibb-Monroe county line dispute and made other statements encouraging voters to cast ballots for his opponent.
Reached by phone Thursday, Carlisle declined comment.
Bilderback’s lawyer, Dustin Buttigieg, said the ad contained “supposed quotes” from Bilderback that Bilderback contends he didn’ say.
While Bilderback understands people are free to speak and write their opinions, especially those pertaining to political figures, he takes exception to someone “maliciously” writes false information with the intent to harm his reputation, Buttigieg said.
Bilderback alleges Carlisle’s intent was to “injure” Bilderback’s “character and reputation” and that Carlisle timed the ad’s publication to coincide with the election, according to the suit.
The lawsuit suit alleges Carlisle slandered and libeled him, defaming his reputation.
Buttigieg said his client waited until after his term was complete before filing the suit so the case wouldn’t detract from his work on the county commission.
Bilderback, who served as a county commissioner from 2002 to 2010 and chairman from 2013 through Dec. 31, 2016, is seeking unspecified damages.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
