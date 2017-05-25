Vigil planned as search grows cold for teen missing for a year

For a year, the family of Aubrey Jayce Carroll has wondered where he is.
Carroll, who turned 16 in January, was reported missing from Spalding County since May 24, 2016.
Comments he made in the days before he disappeared led investigators to believe he was going to run away, Sheriff Darrell Dix said Thursday.
“There’s no indication now that he is dead,” Dix said. “Everything is wide open.”
Family members are worried sick.
“I do believe that while he was gone something happened to him,” said Haley Hartley, the boy’s aunt who lives in Milledgeville.
When Dix took office in January, Carroll’s disappearance was one of the cold cases he targeted for a fresh look.
Witnesses were interviewed again, but the last lead on the teen’s whereabouts was the Flying J truck stop at Interstate 75 and Ga. 36 near Jackson.
Once word of his disappearance spread last spring, a man came forward and said he picked Carroll up on the road and dropped him off at the truck stop.
“The guy’s 100 percent sure it was Aubrey he picked up,” Dix said.
By the time investigators learned of the lead, the surveillance cameras had recorded over any evidence there might have been that Carroll was there, and more importantly, how he left.
Dix said that Carroll’s father left Griffin for a job in south Georgia and Aubrey stayed behind to finish out the school year.
He spent time with friends in the days that followed, but then no one heard anything else from him.
Hartley said Carroll also had lived in Wilkinson and Jones counties and had indicated he was on his way to visit some of his friends near Gray when he disappeared.
“He never showed up,” Hartley said.
Friday night, Carroll’s family and friends will gather for a candlelight vigil at the pecan orchard on Railroad Street in Gray, next to the Pre-K.
“Our goal is to spread the word about his disappearance and by some miracle he’ll hear about it and see the outpouring of love,” Hartley said.
A $5,000 reward has been offered for anyone who can establish communication with Carroll.
“His family is being tortured by the lack of information,” Dix said.
The sheriff said everyone wants to talk to him.
“We want him to know that whatever he felt was a problem, there’s nothing that can’t be taken care of, or forgiven,” Dix said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282 or investigator Todd Hendrix at 770-467-5442.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
