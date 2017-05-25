Congratulations to the class of 2017

Area educators offer congratulations and advice to this year's graduating seniors.
Crime

Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence

Jay Davis, a Macon, Ga. attorney representing Robert Wayne Davis, a man accused of raping and molesting a girl for several years beginning when she was 4 years old, told jurors in his opening statement that his client can't prove his innocence and there's no evidence to support the girl's claims the acts occurred. He said some jurors will know at the end of the trial that his client is innocent and others will know they have reasonable doubt that bars a conviction.

Local

U-Haul fire slows traffic on Interstate 75 South

A U-Haul caught fire just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 22' 2017, on Interstate 75 South in Peach County. The driver appeared to be OK, but the truck's cab and engine were destroyed by flames. Traffic backed up two miles.

Crime

Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.

