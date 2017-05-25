Congratulations to the class of 2017

Jay Davis, a Macon, Ga. attorney representing Robert Wayne Davis, a man accused of raping and molesting a girl for several years beginning when she was 4 years old, told jurors in his opening statement that his client can't prove his innocence and there's no evidence to support the girl's claims the acts occurred. He said some jurors will know at the end of the trial that his client is innocent and others will know they have reasonable doubt that bars a conviction.