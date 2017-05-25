Macon-Bibb County workers are having to rely on cellphones Thursday after an outage at the Macon-Bibb County Government Center.
May 25, 2017 9:56 AM

Phone lines down at Macon-Bibb government buildings; here’s how to get in touch

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

If you are getting a busy signal calling Macon-Bibb County government buildings, you are not the only one.

Local leaders are not busier that usual, the phone lines are down.

Spokesman Chris Floore said they noticed the problem Thursday morning when the phones were not ringing.

“We realized no one was getting calls and when the customer service line stops ringing, you know something is wrong,” Floore said.

They were notified of a statewide problem with Windstream communications, he said.

So far, the outage affects the Government Center, Willie C. Hill Annex, Terminal Station, Fire Department administration and some fire stations and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency lines to the E-911 Center are not affected, but officials are trying to determine if the scope of the outage extends to other government buildings, Floore said.

In the interim, anyone needed to contact county workers should email customerservice@maconbibb.us and messages will be forwarded to employees who can use their cellphones to return calls, Floore said.

The messages should include the person’s name, best contact number and the issue or question they are inquiring about, and the appropriate department.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

