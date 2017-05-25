Family’s fears realized as autopsy confirms body as missing teen

Four months after a Dodge County teen disappeared, his family has been notified of his death.
Wednesday, an autopsy performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta identified remains found Friday as 18-year-old Michael Anthony Boone, Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith said.
Boone was last seen Jan. 18 and his vehicle was found the next day on Frank P. Holder Road in Eastman.
The badly decomposed body was discovered at about 8 p.m. on May 19, not far from where the vehicle was located not far from U.S. 341.
Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is pending toxicology testing.
“There was no trauma to the body other than what nature has done,” Smith said.
The teen, who was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, attended Dodge County High School and enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors.
The family will welcome friends Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeside Assembly before a memorial service at 7 p.m.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
