Federal warrants served on 20 in Baldwin County

The 2017-18 budget for the Bibb County school district includes 31 additional teachers and 22 medical technicians for elementary schools. The budget was tentatively approved at a Board of Education meeting May 23.
The family of fallen Macon County firefighter Darrell Plank is overwhelmed by the tribute he's received since suffering a fatal head injury fighting a fire May 20, 2017. Retired Macon-Bibb battalion chief Stephen Stafford, who was seriously injured in the 2015 blaze that killed Lt. Randy Parker, explains how Plank's death affects them all.
Family, friends and firefighters watched as the body of Macon County volunteer firefighter Darrell Plank returned to Montezuma Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Plank died May 23, 2017, of a head injury suffered while battling a fire Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Howard High School senior Ashley Pointer has received a full scholarship to study professional music at Berklee College in Boston. She has played violin since age 5, and her passion is contemporary music. Here, she plays an arrangement of Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You."
Jay Davis, a Macon, Ga. attorney representing Robert Wayne Davis, a man accused of raping and molesting a girl for several years beginning when she was 4 years old, told jurors in his opening statement that his client can't prove his innocence and there's no evidence to support the girl's claims the acts occurred. He said some jurors will know at the end of the trial that his client is innocent and others will know they have reasonable doubt that bars a conviction.
Houston County prosecutor details role of Clifton James Roberts in a 2014 gang-related killing of a Macon man at the gas pumps of Murphy USA on Booth Road in Warner Robins. The victim was not part of a gang, authorities said.
A U-Haul caught fire just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 22' 2017, on Interstate 75 South in Peach County. The driver appeared to be OK, but the truck's cab and engine were destroyed by flames. Traffic backed up two miles.
This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an allegedly drunk guy hassling a dog and being unruly outside the Rookery; a man who said all he drank was Kool-Aid going to jail for DUI; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.