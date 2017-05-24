Man arrested after golf club attack and stabbing of teen

An East Dublin man is recovering from a stabbing Tuesday that led to the arrest of a McRae man.
Calvin Howard, 19, was wounded in the abdomen and hit with a golf club Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 80 East, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Julius Harvey Provancher, 22, of Telfair County, is accused of using the club to hit Howard over the head and then stabbing him in the abdomen with an unspecified object, the release stated.
“There are no clear reasons for the attack,” Sheriff Larry Dean stated in the release.
Dean thanked the community for their assistance in Provancher’s arrest.
Provancher is being held in the Laurens County Jail.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
