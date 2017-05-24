Tornadoes possible as severe storms move through Georgia

Threatening conditions could spawn tornadoes Wednesday across Georgia.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. for much of the state.
The following counties are under the watch: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon,
Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks,
Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton,
Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook,
Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols,
Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Harris,
Houston, Irwin, Jasper, Jefferson, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones,
Lamar, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon,
Marion, Mcduffie, Mcintosh, Miller, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery,
Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Quitman, Randolph,
Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro,
Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner,
Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler,
Wilcox, Wilkinson, and Worth.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
