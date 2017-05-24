Folks got caught in heavy rain Wednesday morning near downtown Macon. Volatile conditions prompted a tornado watch until 6 p.m. On May 24, 2017. Joe Kovac and Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Folks got caught in heavy rain Wednesday morning near downtown Macon. Volatile conditions prompted a tornado watch until 6 p.m. On May 24, 2017. Joe Kovac and Liz Fabian The Telegraph

May 24, 2017 11:23 AM

Tornadoes possible as severe storms move through Georgia

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Threatening conditions could spawn tornadoes Wednesday across Georgia.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. for much of the state.

The following counties are under the watch: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon,

Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks,

Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton,

Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook,

Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols,

Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Harris,

Houston, Irwin, Jasper, Jefferson, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones,

Lamar, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon,

Marion, Mcduffie, Mcintosh, Miller, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery,

Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Quitman, Randolph,

Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro,

Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner,

Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler,

Wilcox, Wilkinson, and Worth.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

