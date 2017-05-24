Tornadoes possible as severe storms move through Georgia

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Escorting a fallen firefighter Pause 0:57 Firefighter killed battling fire arrives home in Montezuma 1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence 0:27 Making a mad dash in heavy rain 0:54 Global Hawk makes historic landing at Robins 3:29 'Shot one time in the chest,' prosecutor says of fatal shot 0:29 Woman pulled from fiery interstate crash 3:44 Tour a Solar Power farm from the air 1:33 Race 'elephant in room' for health club closure 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Folks got caught in heavy rain Wednesday morning near downtown Macon. Volatile conditions prompted a tornado watch until 6 p.m. On May 24, 2017. Joe Kovac and Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Folks got caught in heavy rain Wednesday morning near downtown Macon. Volatile conditions prompted a tornado watch until 6 p.m. On May 24, 2017. Joe Kovac and Liz Fabian The Telegraph