Georgia troopers expected be out in force at peak travel times Memorial Day weekend

Georgia State Patrol troopers are expected to be out in force during peak travel times this Memorial Day weekend.
And troopers won’t be just paroling the busy interstates but secondary and back roads as well, according to a Georgia Department of Public Safety news release.
“In the coming days, troopers will be on full patrols ... strictly enforcing seat belt laws and keeping an eye out for impaired drivers,” said Col. Mark W. McDonough, the agency’s commissioner.
The 78-hour-long holiday travel period starts at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 11:50 p.m. Monday.
Five people died and 232 injuries were reported among 430 crashes investigated by Georgia troopers during last year’s Memorial Day travel period, the release said.
Also, 282 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Additionally, 8,560 citations and 11,490 warnings were issued by the GSP for various traffic violations.
Traffic is expected to be heavier because of graduation ceremonies, festivals and vacation travelers, the GSP predicts.
AAA also projects that more Americans will be on the road this Memorial Day holiday, with estimated 34.6 million people planning a holiday road trip. That’s the most in 12 years, AAA says.
“The Georgia State Patrol takes saving lives seriously, and encourages all motorists traveling through our state to put safety first,” McDonough said.
Drivers are encouraged to ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained, especially children. Drivers should also obey the speed limit, avoid distracted driving and be courteous to other drivers.
State troopers, along with sheriffs’ deputies and police officers, will be focusing on enforcing Georgia’s seat belt laws as part of a national campaign. The “Click It, or Ticket” program in Georgia is coordinated by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Enjoy the weekend by buckling up and driving sober! #clickit #dontticket #zerotolerance #dps https://t.co/54sXCXJ3zT— GA Highway Safety (@gohsgeorgia) May 24, 2017
With impaired driving among the top contributors of fatal crashes, those planing to consume alcohol are encouraged to use a designated driver.
“Careful planning can prevent alcohol related traffic deaths, and if you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested,” McDonough said.
State Troopers Strictly Enforcing Seat Belt Laws and Watching for Impaired Drivers This Memorial Day Holiday https://t.co/Trh4UES3yG pic.twitter.com/b3Fpe8yIRM— Georgia DPS (@ga_dps) May 24, 2017
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
