Another day of rain with a threat of flooding and severe storms

Georgians need to keep the umbrella handy again Wednesday as several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected.
Up to 2 inches of rain is possible and a flash flood watch remains in effect until 8 p.m.
Dueling frontal boundaries and waves of low pressure could kick up some severe storms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
The greatest threat for severe weather is east of a line from Americus to Forsyth to Athens.
Hail could also be a problem in northern areas of Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.
Conditions improve Thursday as the air dries out behind the cold front.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with a high in the mid 70s and winds gusting to 20 mph.
