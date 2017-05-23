Classes canceled as lightning strike leaves schools without water

Some Laurens County school students got a break from class Tuesday after lightning struck their campus and damaged the water pump.
The Laurens County school district announced on its Facebook page an early dismissal due to the lack of water at Old West Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School.
Janet Greer, director of human resources for Laurens County schools, said school administrators noticed the problem early Tuesday.
“As everybody arrived at work, the supply of water in the tank was used up pretty quickly,” Greer said.
Middle school students are taking exams this week, so some of them stayed to take the test.
Some students were released at 9:30 a.m. if parents could pick them up. Afternoon exams were postponed until Wednesday.
Those without transportation remained on campus until buses could take them home.
Neighboring Oconee Fall Line Technical College allowed the students access to restrooms, Greer said.
All other schools operated on regular schedules. The pump was expected to be repaired by Wednesday.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments