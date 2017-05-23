The Bibb County Courthouse
Seven lawyers apply for midstate judgeship vacancy

By Amy Leigh Womack

Seven of the dozen lawyers nominated to fill an upcoming Bibb County State Court judgeship vacancy have filed applications to be interviewed for the job.

The Georgia Judicial Nominating Commission is set to interview the applicants June 22 and submit a short list of up to five finalists to Gov. Nathan Deal.

The governor then will conduct more interviews before appointing a new judge to fill the vacancy created by Judge William P. “Bill” Adams’ upcoming retirement.

Adams, one of Bibb County’s two State Court judges, is set to retire July 1.

Applicants for his judgeship include: Bibb County State Court Solicitor Rebecca Grist; Kevin Hicks of the Law Offices of Kevin Hicks and Associates; Thomas David Mann of the Mann Law Firm; Jeffery Monroe of Macon’s Jones Cork firm; Kenneth Ronald Smith of the Law Offices of Ken Smith; Stuart E. Walker of Macon’s Martin Snow firm and Macon Judicial Circuit prosecutor Che’ferre Lynnette Young.

Grist and Monroe were named as finalists in January for a Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court judgeship.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398

