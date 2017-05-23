With lots of rain and the potential for severe storms Tuesday anticipated in Middle Georgia, the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m.
May 23, 2017 10:31 AM

Tornadoes possible in Middle Georgia with heavy rain and isolated severe storms

By Liz Fabian

The threat of severe storms Tuesday is prompting a tornado watch for Middle Georgia and counties to the south.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties: Atkinson, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brooks, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Irwin, Jefferson, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth.

Widespread showers with occasional severe storms are expected through the afternoon and into the early evening mainly along and south of a line from Columbus to Milledgeville.

Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary threats with some locations in Middle Georgia getting up to 4 inches of rain.

A flash flood watch remains in effect rhoguth Wednesday afternoon for the region.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303

