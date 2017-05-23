Tornadoes possible in Middle Georgia with heavy rain and isolated severe storms

The threat of severe storms Tuesday is prompting a tornado watch for Middle Georgia and counties to the south.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties: Atkinson, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brooks, Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Irwin, Jefferson, Jeff Davis, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth.
Widespread showers with occasional severe storms are expected through the afternoon and into the early evening mainly along and south of a line from Columbus to Milledgeville.
Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain are the primary threats with some locations in Middle Georgia getting up to 4 inches of rain.
A flash flood watch remains in effect rhoguth Wednesday afternoon for the region.
