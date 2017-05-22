Firefighters work to contain a fire at 2511 Montpelier Ave. on Friday. A man was pulled from the burning house on as heavy smoke enveloped the house. Woody Marshall The Telegraph
Macon man rescued from roaring house fire still in critical condition

By Joe Kovac Jr.

A Macon man who was pulled from a Friday afternoon blaze at a house on Montpelier Avenue was still in critical condition on Monday, fire officials said.

Eddie Jacobs, believed to be in his mid-60s, was rescued when firefighters arrived at the 4:30 p.m. fire and found him inside.

An investigator at the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department said Jacobs was being treated at a burn hospital in Augusta.

Relatives said Jacobs was living at his sister’s house at 2511 Montpelier, a block or so east of Pio Nono Avenue, and that his sister was out of town when the fire broke out.

Investigators weren’t yet sure what caused the blaze.

