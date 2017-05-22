Macon man rescued from roaring house fire still in critical condition

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:31 Driver in killing was talking to high-ranking gang member in prison when man shot to death, prosecutor says Pause 0:48 Seniors find success with help from Boys and Girls Club 0:29 Woman pulled from fiery interstate crash 0:50 U-Haul fire slows traffic on Interstate 75 South 0:30 Owner makes pro baseball pitch to Macon-Bibb officials 1:44 Why Gov. Deal is emotional about Drug Court 1:09 Man charged in girlfriend’s killing asks in court if he can “talk to somebody about mental health” 2:01 Check out scenes from the Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days 1:46 Scenes from fire Montpelier house fire 0:32 Firefighters rescue man from burning home Montpelier Avenue home Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Firefighters work to contain a fire at 2511 Montpelier Ave. on Friday. A man was pulled from the burning house on as heavy smoke enveloped the house. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

Firefighters work to contain a fire at 2511 Montpelier Ave. on Friday. A man was pulled from the burning house on as heavy smoke enveloped the house. Woody Marshall The Telegraph