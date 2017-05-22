Macon man rescued from roaring house fire still in critical condition

A Macon man who was pulled from a Friday afternoon blaze at a house on Montpelier Avenue was still in critical condition on Monday, fire officials said.
Eddie Jacobs, believed to be in his mid-60s, was rescued when firefighters arrived at the 4:30 p.m. fire and found him inside.
An investigator at the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department said Jacobs was being treated at a burn hospital in Augusta.
Relatives said Jacobs was living at his sister’s house at 2511 Montpelier, a block or so east of Pio Nono Avenue, and that his sister was out of town when the fire broke out.
Investigators weren’t yet sure what caused the blaze.
