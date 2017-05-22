The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch from 8 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Wednesday as 2-4 inches of rain is expected in Middle Georgia through mid-week.
May 22, 2017 5:19 AM

Flash flooding possible as heavy rain is headed for Middle Georgia

By Liz Fabian

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are on their way and the National Weather Service warns of the risk of flash flooding.

A flash flood watch is posted from 8 p.m. Monday until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Abundant rainfall is expected as there will be plenty of moisture in the air as an upper level storm system comes through.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop late Monday and continue overnight into early Tuesday. Another round is forecast for late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Up to 2 inches per hour is possible in some of the storms, which could bring flooding in low-lying areas and flood-prone streets.

The watch includes the midstate counties of Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Greene, Hancock, Washington, Wilkes, Macon, Lamar, Taylor, Pike, Sumter, Upson and Schley.

Lighter rainfall is expected in the southeastern counties of Middle Georgia, which are not included in the initial watch.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

