A 1995 Ford motor home crashed into the median of Interstate 75 at about 9 a.m. on Friday May 19, 2017. The vehicle burst into flames in the southbound lanes on I-75 near Sardis Church Road. Passerby Conna Hardy captured this footage from the northbound lanes. Conna Hardy, videographer, Liz Fabian, editor The Telegraph
Local

May 21, 2017 5:57 PM

Woman burned in I-75 wreck dies

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

A woman severely burned in a recreational vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Friday has died.

Portia Krehely, 75, of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. Sunday at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones said Portia Krehely and her husband, Richard Krehely, were traveling south when the motor home he was driving crashed near Hartley Bridge Road. Richard Krehely escaped without injury, Jones said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office stated that Richard Krehely lost control, the vehicle overturned, struck a median then burst into flames. Passersby stopped and pulled them from the wreck, the release stated.

