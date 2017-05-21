Woman burned in I-75 wreck dies

A woman severely burned in a recreational vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Friday has died.
Portia Krehely, 75, of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. Sunday at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Jones said Portia Krehely and her husband, Richard Krehely, were traveling south when the motor home he was driving crashed near Hartley Bridge Road. Richard Krehely escaped without injury, Jones said.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office stated that Richard Krehely lost control, the vehicle overturned, struck a median then burst into flames. Passersby stopped and pulled them from the wreck, the release stated.
