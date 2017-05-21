Body found in Dodge County believed to be missing teen

The body found in Dodge County is believed to be that of a teen missing since January.
The body was found at about 8 p.m. on Friday in a northern part of Dodge County, said Coroner Joe Smith. He said no positive identification has been made, and he declined to say whether it could be the body of Michael Boone, who was 18 when he was reported missing in January.
However, Boone’s sister, Allison Boone, posted on her Facebook page Saturday that the body was found near where Michael’s vehicle was found.
“Just wanted to let everyone know that we think we found Michael Boone,” she wrote. “We are waiting on positive identification, but he was found close to where the car was found and where his cell phone was pinging.”
Many friends and family were expressing their condolences.
Michael Boone’s vehicle was found on Frank P. Holder Road a day after he was last seen on Jan. 18. Friends and family held a prayer vigil for him there on May 5 to celebrate what would have been his 19th birthday.
Smith said an autopsy will be performed on the body Tuesday at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta.
