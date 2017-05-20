Macon’s first Young Entrepreneurs Academy program wins national award

Macon’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy, YEA!, has received a national award for the success of its inaugural year.
The program was one of only five selected to receive a YEA! Director’s Award out of more than 100 cities in which YEA! operates in the U.S. and India, according to a program news release.
The academy, which offers assistance to students in grades 6-12 who want to start their own businesses, is the first of its kind in Georgia. It’s sponsored by the Macon Chamber of Commerce, SparkMacon and Mercer University’s Innovative Center.
Twenty middle and high school students have received help to start their own companies since September, the release said. Community and business leaders volunteered their time to host field trips and mentor students and have invested in the student’ companies.
The first YEA! Macon program will culminate with two events designed to celebrate and showcase the students’ accomplishments. The students have launched 16 companies, according to the release.
The YEA! Macon Graduation will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mercer University Innovation Center. Details for the second event, a YEA! Macon Trade Show, are still being worked out.
For more information sponsors and opportunities for students and volunteers visit: www.maconchamber.com/young-entrepreneurs-academy.html.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
