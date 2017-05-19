Pennsylvania woman critically injured in fiery crash on I-75 in Macon

A 75-year-old woman was critically injured in a wreck on Interstate 75 in south Bibb County on Friday morning.
Porsha Krehely, of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in what Bibb sheriff’s officials described as a southbound 1995 Ford motor home, which slammed into a median wall, skidded on its side and erupted in flames.
She was later flown by helicopter to an Augusta hospital, where she was said to be in critical condition.
Authorities in a statement to news outlets said the camper-style truck was driven by Krehely’s husband, Richard, 63, who “lost control of his vehicle” near the Hartley Bridge Road interchange about 9 a.m.
“Both Richard and Porsha were pulled from the burning vehicle” by passersby, the statement noted.
Richard Krehely was not hurt.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
