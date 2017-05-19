Caitlan Bush, 3, rides her tricycle on College Street between Oglethorpe Street and Ash Street during last year’s Open Streets Macon.
Caitlan Bush, 3, rides her tricycle on College Street between Oglethorpe Street and Ash Street during last year’s Open Streets Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
Caitlan Bush, 3, rides her tricycle on College Street between Oglethorpe Street and Ash Street during last year’s Open Streets Macon. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Local

May 19, 2017 12:22 PM

Plans for fun on the streets washed away by weather forecast

By Randy Waters

rwaters@macon.com

A Macon event meant to encourage residents to get out and enjoy downtown this weekend has been postponed because of the threat of thunderstorms.

Open Streets Macon had been planned for Sunday. College Street and Montpelier Avenue from Washington Memorial Library to A.L. Miller Village were going to be closed off to traffic to allow folks to enjoy yard games, an interactive music installation, musical performances, food and drink, art exhibits and more.

Organizers say Oct. 1 is the new date for Open Streets Macon.

Randy Waters: 478-744-4240

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Woman pulled from fiery interstate crash

Woman pulled from fiery interstate crash 0:29

Woman pulled from fiery interstate crash
At Central High School, the principal is the valet for senior's last day. 1:09

At Central High School, the principal is the valet for senior's last day.
Firefighters help fish car out of pond 1:18

Firefighters help fish car out of pond

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos