Plans for fun on the streets washed away by weather forecast

A Macon event meant to encourage residents to get out and enjoy downtown this weekend has been postponed because of the threat of thunderstorms.
Open Streets Macon had been planned for Sunday. College Street and Montpelier Avenue from Washington Memorial Library to A.L. Miller Village were going to be closed off to traffic to allow folks to enjoy yard games, an interactive music installation, musical performances, food and drink, art exhibits and more.
Organizers say Oct. 1 is the new date for Open Streets Macon.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
Comments