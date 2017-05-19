‘It’s restored our faith in humanity,’ deputy’s widow says of tributes in Washington, Macon

A week filled with law enforcement tributes culminated Friday at Macon’s Public Safety Memorial Park.
The family of Bibb sheriff’s investigator T. J. Freeman, who began the week with national ceremonies in Washington D. C., gathered on Mulberry Street with dozens of others there to honor the sacrifices of those who died serving Bibb County.
Freeman’s widow, Jessica Freeman, said it’s been a difficult year for her and their children, Braden and Blaiklyn.
“It’s been a little overwhelming, honestly. It’s been beautiful,” a tired Jessica Freeman said after Friday’s ceremony.
President Donald Trump posed for a picture with her daughter Blaiklyn and took another picture holding Freeman’s badge number 504.
Freeman died May 5, 2016 after his patrol car crashed into a house on Montpelier Avenue after colliding with a fleeing suspect in Unionville.
Over the past year, Freeman’s name was added to the black granite monuments in downtown Macon that list the names of all Macon police officers, Bibb sheriff’s deputies and Macon-Bibb County firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Last month, the 29-year-old investigator’s name was added to the memorial wall in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Freeman proudly shared a photo of President Donald J. Trump holding a smiling Blaiklyn during ceremonies at the nation’s capital.
Members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office accompanied the family on the trip.
“We have had people come out of the woodwork all year,” Freeman said. “It’s been nice. It’s restored our faith in humanity a little bit.”
The Bibb County Law Enforcement Foundation hosts annual tributes to the fallen in the park near Second Street during National Police Week and on Sept. 11 to remember the dangers first responders face and honor those willing to serve.
While the continual reminder can be hard on the children, but the tributes have a positive effect on the kids, Freeman said.
“They love knowing they’re not the only ones remembering all the good stuff their dad did.”
Come back for updates on this story and read Saturday’s Telegraph. Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments