BMW crashes into lake as driver reaches for mp3 player

The MP3 format was declared dead this week, but Christopher Harvey apparently did not get the news.
Harvey, 31, told Bibb County sheriff’s deputies that he was reaching for his MP3 player he dropped in the car when he swerved off Sardis Church Road in south Bibb County at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Harvey’s 2014 BMW crashed into a lake off the road on the west side of Interstate 75.
The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department dive team was dispatched to hook tow cables to the sedan.
Mike Adams Towing Company was able to fish the car out of the water after the incident .
Harvey had gotten out of the vehicle and apparently was not hurt.
No citation was issued.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments