Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Local

May 18, 2017 4:45 PM

What’s the top spot for Georgia motorists traveling Memorial Day weekend?

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

More Americans will be on the road this Memorial Day holiday, with AAA estimating that about 34.6 million are planning a holiday road trip.

That’s the most in 12 years, AAA says.

Georgians are no exception, with Florida the top travel destination, according to a separate survey by Offers.com and Hotwire. The other top travel destinations are within Georgia followed by South Carolina.

That survey found that most Georgians who are traveling do so to spend time with family or friends.

Gas prices

On Memorial Day 2016, gas prices averaged $2.32 nationwide and $2.27 in Georgia, according to AAA.

The average price Thursday was $2.33 nationwide and $2.19 in Georgia.

Additionally, 2.9 million Americans will fly, increasing air travel by 5.5 percent over last year.

Florida tops destinations

The top 10 travel destinations based on AAA travel bookings include:

▪ 1. Orlando, Florida

▪ 2. Rome, Italy

▪ 3. London, England

▪ 4. Dublin, Ireland

▪ 5. Vancouver, Canada

▪ 6. Seattle, Washington

▪ 7. Las Vegas, Nevada

▪ 8. New York, New York

▪ 9. Paris, France

▪ 10. Honolulu, Hawaii

In the Memorial Day survey by Offers.com and Hotwire, the top five states expected to be visited include Florida, California, New York, Nevada and Texas.

Most travelers are headed to a major city, followed by a beach or a lake or river, the survey found.

Those surveyed plan to get outside, spend time with family or friends, and grill out. The No. 1 Memorial Day food to grill was hamburgers.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

