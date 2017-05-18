$100,000 grant creates out of this world film experience in Middle Georgia

Middle Georgians have been seeing celestial stars for decades in the planetarium of the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Coming soon, people will be able to watch cinematic stars on the domed screen.
A $100,000 grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation will launch the FullDome Festival in the digital planetarium at the museum.
The “more immersive” film experience is coming through a partnership with the Macon Film Festival, according to a news release.
Thursday, the Knight Foundation announced a total of $1.87 million in grants for a dozen art museums to use technology to “immerse visitors in art.”
“These museums will introduce people to important context in an interactive manner and, in some cases, virtually surround visitors in the place and time the art was created, bringing the gallery experience to new levels,” the news release stated.
Knight Foundation president Alberto Ibargüen said in the release that the foundation supports institutions who “seize the opportunities tech offers to engage visitors, patrons and audiences.”
Other museums receiving grants include Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, Detroit Institute of Arts, New York’s New Museum and the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami.
Knight Foundation vice president for the arts Victoria Rogers said the foundation can provide seed capital to encourage facilities to take risks.
“Museums need to continually make organizational, cultural shifts to adapt to the way people live,” Rogers stated in the release.
