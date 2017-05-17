Free auto repairs and service offered to families with children battling cancer

For families in the fight against childhood cancer, every penny counts.
Those struggling to pay bills are getting a break on their automotive service and repair Wednesday in Macon.
For the second year, Mitchell’s Automotive & Truck Repair on Interstate Drive reached out to Jay’s Hope, a non-profit specializing in assisting children with cancer, to identify 10 families to help during Wednesday’s business hours.
“There’s only so much you can do in a day,” shop owner Mitchell Bunce said over his morning coffee.
Last year, AC Delco parts supplier celebrated its 100th anniversary by providing free parts to shops across the country to help cancer families, Bunce said.
Mitchell’s donated the labor and provided $7,000 worth of repairs for 16 families last year, he said.
“We were the only shop in Middle Georgia to be chosen,” he said.
Wednesday, workers will be doing brake jobs, tune-ups and other repairs.
“Fixing cars so they can continue to take them to treatment,” Bunce said. “This is stuff they can’t afford to pay for.”
After seeing the impact of last year’s anniversary event, AC Delco decided to provide the free parts again this year and Bunce was happy to help.
“We’ve always been a supporter of Jay’s Hope,” he said. “We have a donation jar up front.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments